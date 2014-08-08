JSE lower as global risk appetite weakens

THE JSE was weaker at midday on Friday as geopolitical tension in Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

At 12pm the all share was down 0.4% to 50,473 points and the blue-chip top 40 index had lowered 0.33%.

Major indices on the bourse were mixed, with gold rallying 1.26%, while the banking index led losses, dipping 1.19%. Platinum was up 0.57% and financials ticked lower by 1.16%.

Stock markets around the world fell and gold and oil prices rose after US President Barack Obama on Thursday authorised air strikes over Iraq to prevent "genocide" from being carried out by Islamic State jihadists, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Investors are nervous as the move, which would see the US return to a military role in the country’s long sectarian war, ratchets up geopolitical tension following Russia’s escalation of a trade war with the West and unease over the latest Israel-Palestine conflict.

The UK FTSE 100 was down 0.75%, the Paris Cac 40 shed 0.48% and the Composite Dax declined by 1.01%.

Among individual shares on the bourse, African Rainbow was down 1.26% to R188.50 and Merafe shed 3.15% to R1.23.

Among gold shares, Gold Fields rose 2.04% to R43.56, Harmony lifted 1.67% to R34.16 and Sibanye was up 1.75% to R27.88.

Standard Bank, which releases its interim results next week, was down 1.07% to R141.80. Embattled African Bank Investments Limited lost 4% to 48c. Old Mutual was down 2.29% to R33.76.

Retailer Truworths declined 2.07% to R71 and competitor The Foschini Group was down 1.73% to R117.99.

MTN was up 2.12% to R228.35 after reporting on Thursday that revenue grew 21.5% in Nigeria, while South African revenue shrank by 7%.

Naspers recovered 1.47% to R1,363.63 after falling 3.5% on Thursday after its Chinese Tencent investment was negatively affected by new regulations to restrict the dissemination of politically related news on instant-messaging applications.

