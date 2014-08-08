JSE follows US markets weaker

THE JSE was lower on Friday morning after US markets closed lower amid increased geopolitical tension in Russia.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.46% on Thursday and the S&P 500 was down 0.56%.

Asian markets were mixed. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.98% after the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged. The Hang Seng rose 0.14% after China reported trade data that showed accelerated exports and a strong trade surplus, thereby reducing concern the country could miss its 7.5% growth target this year.

At 9.24am the all share was down 0.65% to 50‚345.69 points and the blue-chip top 40 index lost 0.63%. The gold index was the only gainer, firming 1.39%. Banks were the main losers, down 1.29% and financials fell 1.23%. Platinum lost 1.07%, resources were down 0.74% and industrials fell 0.39%.

The increasing tension between Russia and Ukraine and Russia’s retaliatory sanctions against Western countries dominated the market mood. Imara SP Reid said in an early morning note that the general tone for US markets continued to be negative despite relatively upbeat economic data.

"The lack of traction stems from a combination of technical factors and risk aversion, with market participants making a more circumspect assessment of the geopolitical situation. Ahead of the weekend, additional residual selling pressure is likely to materialise."

It may be too early for bargain-hunting on the JSE, however. "Rather wait for the moment until decisive evidence emerges, indicating that the current value retracement has run its course," Imara said.

Embattled African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) made a small recovery in early morning trade, gaining 14% to 57c.

Competitor Capitec was down 1.29% at R229 and FirstRand fell 0.99% to R42.88. Standard Bank lost 1.60% to R141.04.

Coronation Fund Managers lost 2.14% to R91.50. The group is the largest shareholder in African Bank, holding 22% of its shareholding.

Life insurer and asset manager Liberty Holdings was down 0.78% to R130.97 after reporting normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) up 10% to 664.7c for the six months ended June 2014.

Old Mutual was 1.88% lower at R33.90 after reporting net interim profit fell to £336m from £547m in the year-earlier period. Sanlam was down 2.18% to R58.88.

MTN gained 1.21% to R226.31 after reporting on Thursday that revenue grew 21.5% in Nigeria, while South African revenue shrank by 7%.

Aquarius Platinum was 0.23% up at R4.37 after reporting a net loss of $13m in the year to end-June compared with a previous loss of $288m.

Naspers recovered 1.48% to R1,363.68 after falling 3.5% on Thursday after its Chinese Tencent investment was negatively affected by new regulations to restrict the dissemination of politically related news on instant-messaging applications.

Among rand hedges SABMiller lost 1.46% to R567.80.

© BDlive 2014