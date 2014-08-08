THE JSE cut early losses to end flat on Friday‚ wrapping up an eventful week that was dominated by the collapse of African Bank Investments (Abil) shares and geopolitical risks.

The all share was little changed (-0.01) at 50‚669.95 points at the close‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index inching up 0.06%. Gold and platinum indices recovered 1.38% and 1.20% respectively.

"Although geopolitical risks still remain‚ our market bounced off the day’s lows‚ helped by positive headlines coming out of Russia‚" Kagiso Asset Management’s head of dealing Satish Gosai said.

"Significant moves in MTN and Naspers‚ which have large weights in the all-share‚ supported the market today."

MTN in particular enjoyed a decent run for the second day running after its interim results on Thursday in which it declared a dividend of 445c per share‚ up 20.3% from a year ago.

On the flip side‚ Abil shed a further 38% to close out a week with a whopping 179% loss following the poor trading update and resignation its CE Leon Kirkinis.

Leading European share markets were weaker in late trade‚ with the UK’s FTSE 100 shedding 0.49%, while the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.42%.

"The inconsistent market tone with a decisive downside bias in the near-term clearly confirms that geopolitical tensions are outweighing most other considerations in determining price action on global markets‚" Imara SP Reid analysts said in a note.

Abil plummeted 38% to 31c, with its closest competitor Capitec osing 5.37% to R219.55.

Glencore lifted 1.53% to R65.74, with Sasol rallying 1.27% to R605.22.

Brewing giant SABMiller, which is struggling to make advances of late, lost 2.51% to R561.75.

Bell Equipment was off 4.63% to R13.40. The heavy equipment supplier expects its headline earnings per share in the six months to June to decline by 60% from a year ago.

AngloGold Ashanti recovered 1.79% to R189‚33, with Harmony Gold gaining 1.19% to R34. South Africa’s third-largest gold producer has written down the value of its Phakisa mine by R1.4bn as part of its plans to improve operating margins.

The company said earlier in the day the impairment would reduce its net profit in the year to June but would not affect the reported cash balances and free cash flow.

Impala Platinum regained 1.56% to R106.64, with Lonmin recovering 1.75% to R41.18.

Truworths was off 1.13% to R71.68 but Lewis recovered 2.59% to R64.49 after wobbling this week.

MTN jumped 3.91% to R232.35, with Naspers gaining 1.20% to R1,360.