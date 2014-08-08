Gold edges off three-and-a-half week high — focus on Iraq

LONDON — Gold edged off three-and-a-half week highs on Friday as US equities opened higher and the dollar pared losses, though concerns over the implications of US air strikes on Iraq supported the market above $1,300/oz.

US military aircraft had carried out a strike on Friday against Islamic State artillery used against Kurdish forces defending the city of Arbil, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Both stocks and the dollar dived earlier in the day after US President Barack Obama authorised the strikes.

Spot gold hit its highest since July 14 at $1,322.60/oz but retreated to $1,311.50 by 2.26pm GMT, down 0.1%. The metal is up 1.4% this week, its first increase in four weeks and the highest weekly gain in seven.

US gold futures for December delivery were up $1.30 at $1,318.80/oz.

"You have (weak data in) Europe, and the situation in Iraq and Russia — all three of them in the last few days have helped lift the price of gold," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

"But we don’t see much demand coming from the physical side in India and China or the investment side in the US, so if you remove the geopolitical factors, you would see a much lower gold price."

The dollar index pared some of its early losses but remained down 0.1%, lending some support to gold. A weaker US currency makes dollar-denominated assets such as gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Early gains in US stocks helped pull the precious metal from early highs, but equity markets remain under pressure on growing fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could sap global growth.

Fighting resumed in Gaza between Palestinian militants and Israel after a 72-hour ceasefire expired.

Moscow banned most of its food imports from the West on Thursday in retaliation against sanctions against it over Ukraine, a stronger-than-expected response that isolates Russian consumers from world trade to a degree not seen since Soviet days.

The European Central Bank warned the conflict in Ukraine posed a serious risk to the bloc’s economy.

Gold is usually seen as an insurance against political and financial risk, which burnish its appeal as an alternative investment.

The metal has traded within a small range of about $1,300 over the past few weeks as speculation that the US Federal Reserve could raise rates sooner than expected after encouraging US labour economic data pushed the dollar to 11-month highs.

"We’ve come through some technical levels, but we keep losing momentum on the upside," Sharps Pixley CE Ross Norman said.

"Gold keeps reverting to a mean, which is killing enthusiasm … only very serious escalation of tensions in Ukraine or the Middle East could drive price prices higher."

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $19.94/oz. Platinum was up 0.3% to $1,476.10/oz, while palladium gained 1.1% to $859.75/oz.

