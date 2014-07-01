SA’s dollar bonds shrug off downgrades

SOUTH African dollar bonds are set for their biggest six-month rally in four-and-a-half years, with further gains expected as investors’ global hunt for returns overshadows flagging economic growth and a downgrade from ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

The country’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds have earned 7.2% in the past six months, the most since the second half of 2009, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch indices.

The premium investors demand to hold those bonds rather than US Treasuries narrowed by eight basis points during the first six months of this year, to 218, and reached a one-year low on June 9, JPMorgan Chase indices show.

Bond buyers worldwide are still adding risk, after US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen said on June 18 that interest rates would stay low for a "considerable time", and after the European Central Bank cut its benchmark rate to a record low this month.

Yields on South Africa’s 10-year dollar bonds dropped by 15 basis points since S&P cut South Africa’s rating to its lowest investment grade on June 13, citing concern that slower growth would undermine efforts to rein in deficits on the current account and government budget.

"It’s all to do with the market looking for yield," says Michael Keenan, a fixed-income and currency strategist at Barclays in Johannesburg. "We’d have to see another downgrade before the market starts to become nervous. Conditions will also become more challenging when the Fed starts tightening up."

S&P cut South Africa’s rating by one level to BBB-, putting it on par with Russia and Brazil, with a stable outlook. On the same day, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the country’s rating at BBB, the second-lowest investment grade, but revised its outlook to negative.

The yield on South Africa’s $1.5bn of bonds maturing in January 2024 fell by 38 basis points from the end of March to 4.41% on Friday. The cost of insuring South Africa’s debt against default for five years using credit-default swaps fell 21 basis points during the quarter, to 174, reaching a one-year low on June 6.

Narrowing credit-default swap spreads indicate that investors’ impressions of risk are improving.

In almost half the instances, yields on government bonds fall when a ratings action suggests they should climb, according to data compiled by Bloomberg on 314 upgrades, downgrades and outlook changes going back to the 1970s.

"While the downgrade is fundamentally negative, the market isn’t demanding an increase in the country’s risk premium," Mr Keenan says. South Africa’s relatively low levels of foreign debt are also reassuring investors, he says.

SA’s foreign-denominated debt amounted to 39% of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Reserve Bank data. That compares with 49% for Turkey and 45% for Chile.

The economy contracted an annualised 0.6% in the three months to end-March as mining output plunged during a platinum-industry strike. S&P cut its growth forecast for this year to 1.9%, the same pace as last year.

The rand’s 6.4% slide against the dollar in the past 12 months is adding to pressure on inflation, which the Bank said last month would exceed its 3%-6% target until the second quarter of next year.

"As long as the central bank policies remain accommodative and investor sentiment is good, South Africa should be a good investment," says Martin Marinov, a money manager who oversees $1bn in emerging-market fixed-income assets at Raiffeisen Kapitalanlage in Vienna.

