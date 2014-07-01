Rand takes strain on strikes, twin deficit concern

THE rand broke into weaker territory on Tuesday afternoon as a new wave of strike action in export-sensitive sectors and the prospect of a more entrenched trade deficit sparked selling.

At 3.34pm the rand was at R10.6658 to the dollar from R10.6303 at Monday’s close. The currency had been more or less unchanged at midday but analyst from ETM Sean McCalgan said the currency had shown signs of weakening early last week as a number of negative factors began to build.

"It started to weaken today around the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, but concerns had started filtering through at the start of last week. We are breaking out of the consolidation range," he said.

Data earlier in the day showed that activity in the manufacturing sector improved in June but remained below the desired levels. The Kagiso PMI‚ which indicates activity in the manufacturing sector‚ rose 2.3 index points to 46.6 in June.

On Monday, South Africa’s trade balance‚ which includes trade with Botswana‚ Lesotho‚ Namibia and Swaziland‚ recorded a R6.571bn deficit in May after a R12.393bn deficit in April.

Mr McCalgan said sentiment over deficits had soured — South Africa also runs a deficit on its current account for goods and services sold in international markets at 4.5% of gross domestic product.

He said while the trade deficit was not as bad as expected, the market had received a message that the deficits were still deteriorating.

"And we have to factor in other things like new strike action, which has played a role in terms of sentiment," said Mr McCalgan.

The biggest metal workers trade union in the country, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, downed tools on Tuesday for an indefinite strike that will hit thousands of companies.

The strike comes days after a wage deal was struck after five months of strike action in the platinum sector, raising concerns about the effect the latest strike will have on export-sensitive sectors. Higher exports would have helped the rand gain some strength.

The rand market also looked past improved Chinese manufacturing numbers earlier in the day, which initially provided some support. China is one of the country’s biggest trading partners.

Data from China showed the official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51 in June from 50.8 in May, just below the median 51.1 forecast of eight economists polled by Dow Jones.

HSBC’s final China manufacturing PMI for June rose to 50.7, slightly missing its flash estimate of 50.8.

Barclays Research analyst Mike Keenan said the short-term direction for the domestic unit would probably come from global themes, including the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls data due for release on Thursday. Analysts expect 210,000 new jobs to have been created in June.

A number larger than that could see the rand and other emerging-market currencies fall victim to dollar strength as "it opens the door for a sooner-than-expected rate hike", Mr Keenan said.

Against the euro‚ the rand was at R14.5924 from its previous close of R14.5508 and at R18.2749 against the pound from R18.1747 on Monday.

The euro was at $1.3689 from its overnight close $1.3691.

