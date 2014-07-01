Rand range-bound in lethargic trade

THE rand moved sideways against the world’s major currencies early on Tuesday, with better than expected manufacturing data out of China expected to contain any risks for weakness in the local unit during the course of the day.

Manufacturing activity in China rose to a six-month high in June, boosted by new orders and exports. The country’s official purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 51 in June from 50.8 in May.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

At 9.10am, the rand was at R10.6232 to the dollar from R10.6354 at Monday’s close.

Against the euro‚ it was at R14.5317 from its previous close of R14.5508 and at R18.1657 against the pound from R18.1747 on Monday.

The euro was at $1.3683, from its overnight close $1.3691.

The rand has spent more than a week bouncing between R10.55 and R10.68 to the dollar amid low trading volumes.

"The current range appears solidly intact and, with major data releases expected only on Thursday, we may have to endure a few more days of lethargic trading," Standard Bank rand analyst Omar Inshaan wrote in a morning note.

This Thursday the US releases its nonfarm payrolls data, which tend to spur volatility in the currency markets due to their effect on Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Analysts expect 210,000 new jobs to have been created. A number larger than that could see the rand and other emerging-market currencies fall victim to dollar strength as some investors assume a larger increase will encourage the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sooner rather than later.