Rand little changed in thin trade

THE rand struggled to find a foothold at midday on Tuesday, maintaining its recent trading ranges, despite encouraging economic data from China.

"The rand has been trading (within a) R10.53/$-10.85/$ range for weeks now and part of it is to do with the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere," Barclays Research analyst Mike Keenan said.

At 12.04pm the rand was at R10.6345 to the dollar from R10.6303 at Monday’s close.

Against the euro‚ it was at R14.5555 from its previous close of R14.5508 and at R18.2227 against the pound from R18.1747 on Monday.

The euro was at $1.3695 from its overnight close $1.3691.

Mr Keenan said the short-term direction for the domestic unit would probably come from global themes, including the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls data due for release on Thursday.

Analysts expect 210,000 new jobs to have been created in June. A number larger than that could see the rand and other emerging-market currencies fall victim to dollar strength as "it opens the door for a sooner-than-expected rate hike", Mr Keenan said.