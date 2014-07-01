Oil steady as Chinese data draw focus back to demand

SINGAPORE — Brent futures held above $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investor attention shifted back to demand after China’s factory growth rose to a six-month high, adding to signs the economy of the world’s second-biggest oil consumer is regaining strength.

Oil markets have for weeks been rattled by concern about supply due to the Ukraine crisis and as a takeover of large areas of Iraq by Sunni militants stoked fears of disruption in exports from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (Opec’s) second-biggest producer amid unsteady shipments from Libya and others. As those fears recede somewhat, investors are looking for fresh clues to gauge the direction of the market.

Brent crude gained 20c to $112.56 a barrel by 4.50am GMT, after ending down 94c at its lowest settlement since the rally spurred by the Iraqi crisis started on June 12.

US oil rose 33c to $105.70 a barrel.

"Markets are looking for a catalyst to see where prices are headed from here," OptionsXpress markets analyst Ben le Brun said in Sydney.

"We certainly need to keep an eye on Iraq and see what is happening in Ukraine. But overall economic data, including from the US, seems to suggest the global economy is improving."

China’s official purchasing managers index (PMI) stood at 51 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, quickening from May’s reading of 50.8 and in line with market expectations on improving domestic and foreign demand.

Oil, particularly the US benchmark, drew additional support from forecasts US commercial crude inventories dropped 2.3-million barrels in the week to June 27, while product stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. It also estimated distillate stockpiles rose 600,000 barrels, with petrol inventories increasing 800,000 barrels.

The survey was taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

A slide in Opec’s output also supported prices. The producer group’s output fell in June from May’s three-month high, a Reuters survey found, as fighting in Iraq closed its largest refinery and technical problems slowed its southern exports, underlining how unrest and outages in the Middle East and Africa are taking their toll on Opec supply.

Price forecast

A Reuters monthly poll of 26 analysts forecast Brent crude oil would average $108.00 a barrel in 2014, the highest average forecast of a Reuters poll so far this year and well above the $105.90 average projected in June’s poll.

The North Sea benchmark has averaged $108.72 so far this year, little changed from the average last year. US crude, would average $100.40 in 2014, above the $98.05 average in 2013.

West Texas Intermediate has averaged $100.72 so far this year.

Yet, while the violence in Iraq put a floor under prices, further gains were unlikely for now unless the geopolitical situation worsened sharply, analysts said.

"It now appears that the market risks associated with the Iraq conflict are fully priced in and it would take a significant step up in escalation to move prices higher from here," ANZ analysts said in a note. "The market is also expecting Opec supplies to respond."

Looking ahead, investors are now awaiting the crucial US jobs growth numbers due on Thursday. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased 212,000, marking the fifth consecutive month of job gains above 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

That, together with signs of a housing recovery, would cement views that US growth has rebounded.

Reuters