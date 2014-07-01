THE JSE settled at record highs on Tuesday‚ powered mainly by the stellar performance in the resources sector.

The all share index rallied 1.05% to 51‚480.19 points at close‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index lifting 0.11%.

Gold‚ resource and platinum indices jumped 3.90%‚ 2.46% and 2.28%‚ largely due to higher commodity prices and a weak rand.

Platinum climbed nearly 2% to breach the $1‚500-per-ounce mark for the first time since early September amid lingering supply concerns.

"Although the industrial action is over in the platinum sector‚ production is yet to kick into full gear‚" said BP Bernstein Stockbrokers portfolio manager Menelaos Hatziandreou.

The upbeat manufacturing data from China‚ which still consumes the majority of mineral resources such as iron ore‚ was also responsible for the broad rally in the resources sector.

The official purchasing managers index in the world’s second biggest economy was at 51 in June from 50.8 in May. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity‚ while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Leading European shares remained in positive territory in late trade‚ with UK’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.83% while the Dow Jones industrial average lifted 0.70% in early trade.

Among individual shares on the domestic exchange, Anglo American soared 4.24% to R271.29 and Glencore rallied 3.04% to R61.10.

In the industrial sector, British American Tobacco was up 1.33% to R642.71. SABMiller gained 1.03% to R622.93.

Bell Equipment recovered 2.37% to R13.80 after coming under selling pressure in recent sessions.

Anglo Gold Ashanti rose 4.02% to R185, Gold Fields was 4.27% up to R40.04, Harmony jumped 4.85% to R32.66 and Sibanye Gold rallied 3.19% to R29.45.

"Gold shares are following a higher dollar-denominated price for the precious metal as escalating tension in Iraq‚ between Iraqi forces and Islamist militants‚ fuels further safe-haven buying,"said IG SA market analyst Shaun Murison. The end of the Ukraine and Russian cease-fire has added to the gold price surge as the Ukrainian president looks to resume an offensive against Russian rebels in the country‚" he said.

Among platinum stocks, Impala Platinum rose 2.17% to R109.20 and Anglo American Platinum gained 3.93% to R479.21.

Capitec was 2.61% up to R228.30 while Abil gave up 3.53% to R6.55 after a 19% slide in June.

Woolies added 1.22% to R79.10 and Mr Price lifted 1.43% to R183.40.

