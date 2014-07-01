THE JSE was firmer at midday on Tuesday, flirting with an intraday record high, after data out of China earlier in the morning continued to provide support.

At 12.15pm the all share was up 0.7% to 51,301.44 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index rising 0.75%.

All major indices were firmer, but the gold index was the standout performer, climbing 3.28%. Resources lifted 1.75% and platinum rose 1.67%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 51 in June from 50.8 in May‚ just below the median 51.1 forecast by economists.

HSBC’s final Chinese manufacturing PMI for June rose to 50.7, slightly missing its flash estimate of 50.8.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity‚ while a reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

IG market analyst Shaun Murison said the all share was chasing a new record once again, led by stronger resource counters in particular.

"Gold shares are following a higher dollar-denominated price for the precious metal as escalating tension in Iraq, between Iraqi forces and Islamist militants, fuels further safe-haven buying. The end of the Ukraine and Russian cease-fire has added to the gold price surge as the Ukrainian president looks to resume an offensive against Russian rebels in the country," said Mr Murison.

European markets were also boosted by Chinese PMI data, with the UK FTSE 100 climbing 0.45% by midday. The Paris CAC 40 was 0.58% firmer and the Composite Dax rose 0.16%.

Among individual shares, Anglo American was up 2.54% to R266.85. BHP Billiton rose 1.85% to R352.10. Glencore, which earlier announced the buy-back of $55.4m of its convertible bonds due in 2014, firmed 1.18% to R60.

Gains in the gold sector were led by Gold Fields, South Africa’s second-largest gold miner, which was up 3.88% to R39.89. Anglo Gold Ashanti added 3.37% to R183.85 and Harmony, the country’s third-biggest bullion producer, increased 2.99% to R32.08.

Among platinum stocks, Impala Platinum rose 1.71% to R108.71 and Anglo American Platinum gained 3.31% to R476.31.

Old Mutual plc was up 1.45% to R36.50 and Barclays Africa strengthened 1.15% to R163.35. Old Mutual on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of Ingrid Johnson and Paul Hanratty as executive directors of the company with effect from July 1. Ms Johnson takes up the position of group finance director‚ while Mr Hanratty will be chief operating officer.

Local PMI data showed that activity in the manufacturing sector improved in June but remained below the desired levels.

The Kagiso PMI‚ which measures activity in the manufacturing sector‚ rose 2.3 index points to 46.6 in June.