JSE begins new quarter in record territory

THE JSE began the new quarter in record territory above 51,000 on Tuesday as mining shares took comfort from better than expected Chinese manufacturing figures.

At 10.04am the all share index was up 0.35% to 51,125.72. The blue-chip top 40 index added 0.40%.

The gold index jumped 2.22%, despite a weaker bullion price. The platinum index staged a mild recovery from recent losses, climbing 1.32% in early trade. Resources were up 1.12%.

Manufacturing activity in China rose to a six-month high in June‚ boosted by new orders and exports. The country’s official purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 51 in June from 50.8 in May.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity‚ while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Rand Merchant Banks said both the official and HSBC (preliminary) manufacturing indices had risen sharply in June from the lows recorded in the first quarter and were consistent with accelerating economic growth.

Domestic PMI figures are due at 11am on Tuesday.

Gains in the gold sector were led by Gold Fields, South Africa’s second-largest gold miner, which was up 3.10% to R39.59%. Anglo Gold Ashanti added 2.44% to R182.19 and Harmony, the country’s third-biggest bullion producer, increased 2.09% to R31.80

Among platinum stocks, Impala rose 1.70% to R106.88 and Anglo Platinum gained 1.87% to R469.69.

ArcelorMittal climbed 2.22% to R31.75 and Anglo American added 1.46% to R264.04.

Across international markets, European shares were firmer, with London’s FTSE 100 up 0.41% at 9.49am local time, after a positive close on Wall Street. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets closed mixed for the second consecutive session.