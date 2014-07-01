Gold hits three-month high on softer dollar

SINGAPORE — Gold climbed to a three-month high on Tuesday as a softer dollar and escalating violence in Iraq increased the metal’s appeal, boosting inflows into the top bullion-backed fund.

Spot gold climbed to $1,332.10/oz, its highest since March 24, and was flat at $1,327.41 by 2.40am GMT. It gained nearly 1% in the previous session.

The metal posted its second consecutive quarterly gain for the quarter that ended on Monday, and June was also its best month since February.

"This quarter we expect gold to remain elevated or even possibly climb due to multiple uncertainties," Phillip Futures investment analyst Howie Lee said. He added that uncertainty over the US economic recovery and geopolitical tension would provide support for gold.

Mr Lee also expected the technical picture for gold in the third quarter to be positive. Resistance was expected at $1,365 and support at $1,189.

On Tuesday, gold’s appeal was burnished as the dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies, having extended a month-long decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the strength of the US economic recovery. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Gold was also supported by safe-haven bids from geopolitical tension. Iraqi troops battled to dislodge an al-Qaeda splinter group from the city of Tikrit on Monday after its leader was declared caliph of a new Islamic state in lands seized across a swath of Iraq and Syria. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday government forces would renew offensive operations against pro-Russian rebels and "free our lands", hours after a ceasefire to make way for peace talks with the rebels had expired.

Tension in Ukraine and Iraq has largely been responsible for gold’s 10% gain this year.

The improving sentiment towards gold was reflected in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which saw its holdings rise 5.68 tonnes to 790.70 tonnes on Monday — the biggest inflow in a month.

In the physical markets, however, buyers were put off by the recent price increase. In top-consumer China, local prices fell to a discount of about $1 an ounce to global prices on Tuesday from being on par in the previous session, in a sign of weak demand.

Platinum group metals were steady, following an end to the crippling five-month strike in South African mines last week. Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it was reviewing options for its Rustenburg operations, which were hit by the strike.

Reuters