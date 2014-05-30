Oil steady on supply risks, US demand

LONDON — Brent crude oil steadied at about $110 a barrel on Friday, near the top of its range over the last three months, underpinned by supply worries and evidence of strong oil demand in the US, the world’s top oil consumer.

Fighting continued in eastern Ukraine with the defence minister promising to push ahead with an offensive against rebels until "normal life" was restored.

Investors worry the Ukrainian crisis will escalate tension between Russia, one of the world’s largest oil and gas exporters, and the West, jeopardising energy supplies on which Europe is heavily dependent.

Oil supply from Libya, a source of high quality light crude, remains minimal with protests and violence disrupting output.

US oil inventory figures were also supportive.

Petrol stocks fell 1.8-million barrels, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed, compared with expectations of a 300,000-barrel gain, indicating a strong start to the US summer driving season.

Brent crude was down 10c at $109.87 a barrel by 8am GMT, but was up nearly 2% for the month.

US light crude oil slipped 25c to $103.33, partly under pressure from news of an overall rise in US crude stocks. US crude futures are up nearly 4% this month.

"Potential downside for the oil price now seems quite limited," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"Risk, particularly Ukraine risk, is supporting the market."

Iran’s crude oil exports increased in May after a decline in April, according to sources who track tanker movements. Iran’s exports have averaged 1.38-million barrels a day in May, one of the sources said.

Asia’s top buyers took in an average 1.24-million barrels a day of the Islamic republic’s crude between January and April, up nearly a third from the same period last year.

The higher Iranian sales in late 2013 and early 2014 have led to some concerns in Washington that a softening of sanctions has given Tehran’s economy a boost, but officials in the Obama administration have said they expect Iran’s oil sales to meet the target for the entire six-month period.

"As long as the talks and the openness on the nuclear programme continues to proceed, then it shouldn’t be a big problem," said Richard Gorry, head of JBC Energy Asia.

