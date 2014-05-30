JSE flat as market consolidates at higher levels

THE JSE was flat at midday on Friday as the market consolidated at higher levels, with some selling off of resources occurring but with banks finding favour.

Local early-morning sentiment was affected negatively by more bad news for unsecured lender African Bank as ratings agency Moody’s announced a downgrade of its local and global credit ratings after its interim net loss of R4.4bn reported earlier in the month.

The market was, however, supported by positive global sentiment, mainly emanating from the US where the S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday.

At noon the FTSE 100 was flat, with the Hang Seng up 0.17%.

Event risk is focused on the local trade figures due for release later in the day, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a note. "We expect a R4.9bn deficit, much smaller than the consensus R10.7bn."

There is uncertainty, however, about the possible negative effects the platinum strike could have on the figures.

At 12.05pm the all share index was flat, just 0.01% firmer, at 49,729.57 points after falling 0.2% earlier in the morning. The blue-chip top 40 index was also flat.

Gainers on the bourse included banks, up 0.28%, followed by industrials firming 0.25%. Financials were also up 0.12% with gold gaining 0.02%. Resources were down 0.66% with platinums losing 0.12%.

Afrifocus portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said the market was drifting at current levels. "It is perhaps surprising there has not been more of a sell-off in retail and banking stocks on the lower GDP (gross domestic product) data.

"The market is supported by positive global markets, with the pullback in resources linked to lower iron ore prices and the slower growth in China. We are following suit."

On African Bank, Mr Heyneke said the group was still failing to show it was in recovery mode. "The market clearly did not like the downgrade although it might not have been that unexpected," he said.

Among the resources stocks, Anglo American was 1.69% weaker at R262.90, with BHP Billiton losing 1.06% to R333.42. Sasol was 0.92% firmer at R601.98.

African Bank Investments lost 5.77% to R8.49, within range of its recent low of R8.30.

Among the bigger banking counters, FirstRand gained 0.5% to R40.05, with Standard Bank gaining 0.42% to R143.60.

Among retailers, Mr Price rose 1.54% to R168.50, but Massmart lost 0.86% to R137.31.

Among industrials, Barloworld was up 1.07% to R101.28 and Naspers gained 0.52% to R1,184.72. Remgro added 0.14% to R222.06, not far from its recent high of R222.92.