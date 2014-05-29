MARKET WATCH: Gold miners drop 10% this week on depressed metal price

LOCAL gold miners took a further beating on Thursday, largely tracking the metal price, which hovered at three-and-a-half-month lows due to the stronger dollar.

Sharp declines at AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Gold Fields and Sibanye brought weekly losses on the gold mining index to nearly 10%.

Expectations that the European Central Bank will provide monetary stimulus to support growth in the eurozone has been the main driver of the dollar’s strength, according to Nedbank head of strategic research for global markets Mohammed Nalla, who added that most of the declines in the gold price were related to the dollar.

Demand for gold falls when the dollar is strong as it makes the metal more expensive. This is because gold is quoted in dollars, and, as such, lower demand reduces prices.

Bullion fell to its worst level since February 2014 on Tuesday, at about $1,250 an ounce, where it continues to trade after stronger than expected US economic data suggested stimulus tapering would continue, reducing demand for gold as a store of value.

"Should the $1,250 per ounce level not hold, the gold price could fall to $1,200 per ounce in the interim period, with the absolute low at $1,150 per ounce," Mr Nalla said.

At 2.39pm, the JSE gold mining index had dropped 2.01% to 1.318.44 points, a level last seen on February 10. The all share index edged 0.23% lower to 49,576.74 points.

South Africa’s third-biggest gold miner, Harmony, led the declines among its peers, with a 4.34% slump to R27.57. The country’s second-biggest gold producer, Gold Fields, declined 4.07% to R36.50 followed by junior gold miner Sibanye, which relinquished 1.5% to R25.67.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti, South Africa’s biggest gold miner, edged 0.85% lower to R159.50.