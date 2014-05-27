Rand softens but off worst levels following drop in GDP data

THE rand was weaker but recovered some of its lost ground in the late afternoon on Tuesday, after the currency weakened 10c against the dollar in response to first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

Figures released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday showed that real GDP decreased by 0.6% during the first quarter of this year as strikes on the platinum belt weighed on mining and manufacturing output.

The consensus view was for a decline in GDP of 0.2%, so the rand actually held up well against the dollar as analysts expected a stronger reaction to the particularly poor figure.

At 3.40pm the rand was at R10.4074 to the dollar from Monday’s close of R10.3432, recovering somewhat from an earlier worst level of R10.4572/$.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.1901 from its previous close of R14.1168 and at R17.4901 to the pound from Monday’s close of R17.4177.

The euro was at $1.3635 from its previous close of $1.3644, as the dollar gained further ground on the euro after dovish comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi.

According to analysts at Rand Merchant Bank, the bias remained lower for the rand against both the dollar and euro. "But the euro looks more likely to make the running."

The rand earlier weakened to R14.2748 against the euro.

RMB said the market focus remained on euro trading versus the dollar. The euro earlier reached a low of $1.3615 before recovering marginally. "We believe a further dollar run on the euro can provide the impetus for the rand to strengthen below R14.07 and then R14 against the euro."