Rand slightly weaker in thin trade

THE rand was slightly weaker at midday on Monday, but still remained within its recent ranges, as traders awaited economic data due later in the week for further trading cues.

"It’s a slow day ahead of an action-packed week," Bidvest Bank’s chief currency dealer, Ion de Vleeschauwer, said, pointing to the release of South Africa’s first-quarter economic growth figures due on Tuesday.

The country’s gross domestic product is forecast to have declined by 0.4% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in the first quarter of 2014 from 3.8% growth in the fourth quarter of 2013‚ according to a poll of economists by BDpro.

At 12pm the rand was at R10.3447 to the dollar from Friday’s close of R10.3082.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.1084 from its previous close of R14.0511 and at R17.4267 to the pound from Friday’s close of R17.3574.

The euro was at $1.3646 from its previous close of $1.3627.

Meanwhile, the domestic currency was confined within the R10.2792/$-R10.4757/$ range.

Public holidays in the US and UK were also responsible for the thin trade, local traders said.