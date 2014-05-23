Rand stable in muted trade

THE rand was stable on Friday afternoon, fixed in narrow ranges in lacklustre trade heading into the weekend.

A lack of major data or events on Friday saw the momentum for rand gains fizzle out, following Thursday’s performance, which saw rand firm to R10.30 against the dollar — the currency’s best level since May 15 — despite a weak euro and the South African Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold.

At 3.32pm, the rand was at R10.3357 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of R10.3263.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.0814 to the euro from its previous close of R14.1069, and at R17.3966 to the pound from Thursday’s close of R17.4231.

The euro was at $1.3627 from its previous close of $1.3654. The euro, still feeling the pain from Thursday’s slightly disappointing manufacturing data, pushed to $1.3614 earlier Friday. Eurozone manufacturing data on Thursday painted a concerning picture of economic improvement in the regional bloc.

The risk on environment had allowed for fresh rand gains despite euro/dollar losses and the Reserve Bank keeping rates on hold, according to Rand Merchant Bank.

"The week ends with a whimper, though, with no major data or events due, implying the momentum for gains will probably just fizzle out," the bank said.

Market players will be looking for the announcement of the new South African Cabinet on Sunday, following the national general election on May 7, which saw President Jacob Zuma re-elected for a second term.

Analysts say South Africa needs business-friendly leaders if the country is to deal with a stubbornly high unemployment rate and tepid economic growth.