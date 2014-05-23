JSE flat on profit-taking in mining sector

THE JSE was flat on Friday morning, with pockets of gains in banking and retail stocks, while mining shares retreated on profit-taking.

At 9.34am the all share index was barely changed at 49,878.97. The blue-chip top 40 index was also flat.

Strong buying momentum pushed the all share index past the 50,000 point mark for the first time on Thursday, although it pulled back to close at 49,891.36 points.

Banks and retailers continued their upward climb after the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep key lending rates unchanged on Thursday, citing tepid economic growth and less risk to inflation in the short term due to the stronger rand. Lower interest rates mean banks and retailers are less at risk of consumers defaulting on their debt.

The slight pullback in mining stocks on Friday as investors cashed in their profits was expected after the recent strong gains in the sector.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Harmony Gold was down 3.26% to R31.12, Gold Fields lost 2.04% to R40.75 and Anglo American shed 0.55% to R267.19.

RMB Holdings lead early morning gains in the banking sector, with a 0.72% rise to R51.97, followed by Nedbank, which was up 0.43% to R51.97.

Building materials group Cashbuild gained 2.07% to R142.90 and sugar producer Tongaat added 1.34% to R123.95.

Elsewhere, markets in Asia closed modestly firmer after a tepid session on Wall Street, where gains were capped by slightly weaker than expected readings on the US economy, including existing homes sales and jobless claims data, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Thailand’s benchmark SET index fell 2% at the open on Friday, after armed forces seized power in a bloodless coup on Thursday, two days after declaring martial law. The coup marked a further level of dysfunction in one of Southeast Asia’s biggest economies, rattling investors, the newswires said.

Meanwhile, European markets were lower, with London’s FTSE 100 losing 0.30% by 9.40pm local time.