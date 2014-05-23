JSE all share closes at record high for second consecutive day

THE JSE closed at a new record on Friday as banking and platinum shares propelled the market to new heights.

Some rand hedges took a breather after reaching new highs on Thursday but firmer global markets, mainly the US, supported the JSE overall.

The second high in two days has, however, raised new questions about market valuations, with a measure of caution setting in after the 50,000 level was breached on Thursday, with some investors preferring to take profit off the table.

The all share index closed up 0.12% at 49,952.69 on Friday, after reaching a record intraday high of 50,065.89, beating the closing and intraday highs struck on Thursday.

The blue-chip top 40 index also gained 0.12%.

Banks were the star performers, with the index up 1.08% followed by platinum, which climbed 1.02%%.

Financials were 0.63% firmer and resources added 0.36%. Gold fell 1.52% and industrials were down 0.17%, mainly on a flat Naspers.

An analyst said value investors have "serious concerns" about where the market was going.

"Most sectors have had their turn in helping the index reach highs this year," he said.

Initially, it was resources leading the way, while the last few months have seen financial and industrial counters being passed the mantle.

"Now it is more a case of finding opportunities of relative value in an expensive market," he said.

According to the analyst, some resources counters fit this profile now. These include Anglo American, Glencore Xstrata and BHP Billiton.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.33% higher at the JSE close ahead of a US holiday on Monday, and after a lacklustre performance on Thursday. The S&P 500 was at new record highs on positive US housing data. The FTSE 100, however, softened 0.18%.

Banking shares received support from the Reserve Bank’s unchanged rate decision, which supports continued lending and minimises further bad debt arising from higher interest rates customers have to pay on their loans.

Platinum shares gained favour amid ongoing negotiations in the Labour Court, which promises an end to the strike in the platinum sector. Platinum shares also received support on the higher platinum price, which has risen by roughly $80 since the April low on supply concerns due to the strike.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American gained 1.26% to R272.04, but SABMiller lost 2.05% to R574.89 on profit taking after recording a high on Thursday. Sasol firmed 1.05% to R601.18.

Barclays Africa led the banking sector, gaining 1.30% to R158.50 with Nedbank 1.28% firmer at R230.92. Among financials, Sanlam closed 1.10% higher at R60 — a record high.

Lonmin, up 3.83% up to R45.23, led platinum counters followed by Anglo American Platinum, which added 1.20% to R475.99.

Telkom lost 2.93% to R36.40 after earlier announcing a R2.6bn takeover bid of Business Connexion, which closed 0.63% off at R6.36.

Naspers, lacking of new developments at its Tencent Chinese internet investment, was 0.01% down at R1,208.42 .

Tiger Brands was 2.43% down at R301 on profit taking after reporting interim results earlier in the week.