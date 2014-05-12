Rand slightly weaker, with risk to downside

THE rand was slightly weaker on Monday morning with the risk of further weakness high due to the firmer dollar and mounting geopolitical tension in Ukraine.

At 9.06am the local was at R10.3590 to the dollar from Friday’s close of R10.3300 and a 2014 best level of R10.31 earlier in Friday’s session.

The rand was at R14.2567 to the euro from its previous close of R14.2370 and at R17.4727 to the pound from Friday’s close of R17.4410.

The euro was barely changed against the dollar at $1.3767 from a previous close of $1.3760 and a three-year intraday high (strongest level) of $1.3992 on Thursday.

The dollar has been on the front foot since last week’s dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank that provided compelling signals that the bank would act at its June policy meeting either by cutting interest rates or injecting stimulus to tackle deflation in the region and spur economic growth. Eurozone interest rates are currently at near zero levels of 0.25%.

Meanwhile, in the Ukraine tension escalated during the weekend with more regions of the country voting in favour of becoming part of Russia.

"The rand and other emerging-market currencies could fall victim to heightened risk aversion," Barclays Africa said on Monday.

The bank said market attention this week would be locked on the performance of the gold price and US Treasuries to gauge the level of safe-haven demand in response to the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

"We believe participants should ... look to sell the rand if these safe-haven assets suddenly start rallying," it said.

At 9.11am spot gold was up 0.70% at $1,290.10, below the key $1,300 level, which signals that safe-have buying has not yet kicked in.