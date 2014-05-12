Rand slightly weaker as Ukrainian tension weighs

THE rand was slightly weaker at midday on Monday, with geopolitical tension in Ukraine weighing on global appetite for risky assets.

"The dollar is also strong on global markets, which is limiting the rand’s moves," Barclays Africa analyst Mike Keenan said.

At 11.43am the local currency was at R10.3415 to the dollar from Friday’s close of R10.3300 and a 2014 best level of R10.31 struck on Friday.

The rand was at R14.2371 to the euro from its previous close of R14.2370 and at R17.4865 to the pound from Friday’s close of R17.4410.

The euro was at $1.3764 from a previous close of $1.3760.

The dollar has been on the front foot since last week’s dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank, which provided signals that the bank would act at its June policy meeting either by cutting interest rates or injecting stimulus to tackle deflation in the region and spur economic growth.

Eurozone interest rates are currently at near zero levels of 0.25%.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, tension escalated over the weekend with more regions of the country voting in favour of becoming part of Russia.

