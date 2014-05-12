Markets

Rand slightly weaker as Ukrainian tension weighs

12 May 2014 - 15:34 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE rand was slightly weaker at midday on Monday, with geopolitical tension in Ukraine weighing on global appetite for risky assets.

"The dollar is also strong on global markets, which is limiting the rand’s moves," Barclays Africa analyst Mike Keenan said.

At 11.43am the local currency was at R10.3415 to the dollar from Friday’s close of R10.3300 and a 2014 best level of R10.31 struck on Friday.

The rand was at R14.2371 to the euro from its previous close of R14.2370 and at R17.4865 to the pound from Friday’s close of R17.4410.

The euro was at $1.3764 from a previous close of $1.3760.

The dollar has been on the front foot since last week’s dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank, which provided signals that the bank would act at its June policy meeting either by cutting interest rates or injecting stimulus to tackle deflation in the region and spur economic growth.

Eurozone interest rates are currently at near zero levels of 0.25%.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, tension escalated over the weekend with more regions of the country voting in favour of becoming part of Russia.

© BDlive 2014

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
2.
Clicks, global markets could buoy JSE on Friday
Markets
3.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets
4.
Rand steadies against dollar as firmer bias ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Stronger rand puts mining stocks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.