Oil climbs on renewed tension in Ukraine

SINGAPORE — Brent crude futures firmed above $108 a barrel on Monday, supported by renewed tension in Ukraine, where the conflict looks increasingly out of control, heightening the risk of disruption to energy supplies.

Pro-Moscow rebels claimed a resounding victory in Sunday’s referendum on self-rule for eastern Ukraine with nearly 90% voting in favour.

"If we see there’s more escalation in Ukraine it will support US prices back up to $102 this week. If US is $2 more than the current price, Brent will be $2.50-$3 more," Barratt Bulletin CE Jonathan Barratt said.

Brent crude for June delivery was up 34c at $108.23 by 4.11am GMT after touching a one-and-a-half-week high of $109.02 on Friday.

US June crude gained 11c at $100.10 a barrel after peaking at $101.18 in the prior session, also a one-and-a-half-week top.

Saudi Arabia was willing to supply oil if there were shortages due to tension over Ukraine, Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimipi said in the South Korean capital on Monday, where he was attending a conference.

The key to the Ukraine crisis was whether the "conflict develops into civil war rather than drags in Russia and the European Union (EU) or Russia and the US", Mr Barratt said.

There would be wider implications for European energy supplies if Russia became directly involved, Mr Barratt added.

The EU, which called Sunday’s plebiscite illegal, could strengthen sanctions against Russia after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region following a similar vote in March.

Foreign ministers from the 28-nation bloc are due to meet on Monday to decide whether to add about 15 people and several Crimean-based companies to its list of 48 Russians and Ukrainians already targetted with asset freezes and visa bans.

Investors are also keeping an eye on industrial production and retail sales data China will release on Tuesday. "I expect industrial production to be softer," Mr Barratt said.

"The premier (Li Keqiang) came out at the weekend that China had to get used to 7.5% growth as the new norm. It’s about the third time he’s said this," Mr Barratt said. Such lower growth compared with the 10% in previous years would "weigh heavily on oil prices".

Negotiators from Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will meet in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday, a day before talks resume between Tehran and six Western nations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The two sets of talks are separate but closely linked as both focus on fears that Iran may be covertly seeking the capability to develop nuclear weapons.

Reuters