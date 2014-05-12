Mining stocks give JSE a lift

THE JSE edged up to within the whisker of its record peak in early trade on Monday, boosted mainly by mining shares as a result of higher commodity prices.

At 9.36am, the all share index was up 0.54% to 49‚115.28 points‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index gaining 0.64% and resources lifting 1.32%.

"The relatively resilient performance of the rand over the past few sessions has undermined outright momentum on the JSE, although technical damage on the overall chart is largely negligible for the moment," Imara SP Reid said in a note.

Meanwhile, African Bank Investments Limited fell more than 6% in early trade, taking its losses to nearly 30% since May 2, amid market speculation that it may need to raise new capital through another rights offer. The unsecured lender last year raised R5.5bn to improve its balance sheet.

"The company’s outlook in its present state looks cloudy," Regenesys Investments CEO Devin Shutte said.

Leading European share markets were mostly higher in early trade, with London’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.12% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 2% in late trade.

Among individual shares, Anglo American was up 2.13% to R284.97, with rival BHP Billiton adding 1.85% to R338.52.

British American Tobacco was up 1.35% to R605.67.

Lonmin was up 2.17% to R50.47 following its interim results. The world’s third-largest platinum producer reported steep falls in output and metal sales in the first six months of its financial year because of a 16-week wage strike‚ but it said it hoped to return to production.

Abil was down 6.63% to R8.87, with JD Group falling 3.20% to R26.

Telkom was up 1.14% to R39.19 and Naspers gained 3.08% to R1,072.06.