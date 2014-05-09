US crude prices rangebound, seen ending week higher on stock draw

NEW YORK — US crude futures were ranged bound on Friday as the market balanced support from a drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles against technical sell points that have kept oil from rallying higher, while Brent was lower as traders awaited developments in the Ukraine crisis.

US crude oil was down 15 cents at $100.11 per barrel by 12:39pm EDT (4.39pm GMT), and was on course to end the week 0.3% higher, its first weekly gain in three, after US government data on Wednesday showed crude supplies fell last week for the first time since late March.

The Energy Information Administration also reported another sizeable draw at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the American futures benchmark.

The data drove global prices higher up for a one-day rally that notched gains of more than $1 per barrel for both US crude and Brent, but both contracts fell on Thursday.

US crude prices have been contained in a tight $2-trading range throughout the week, struggling to rise much above the 200-day moving average at $100.48 and finding a floor at the 100-day moving average of 99.44, though analysts expected prices would soon fall further.

"The market is really stuck in this range and that we are back at the levels we had on Wednesday after the EIA data is really the story," said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York. "If we pop above the $101 level, selling pressure will come in. If we go down to $99, we could fall further as the longs will get out." Brent crude for June fell 12c to $107.92 per barrel and was on track to 0.6% lower over last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Crimea for the first time since Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine, a move that angered Kiev and upset the West, while bloody clashes broke out between pro-Moscow separatists and Ukrainian forces in the port of Mariupol.

Separatists in eastern Ukraine will go ahead on Sunday with a referendum on self-rule that could lead to war with Ukraine, having ignored a public call from Mr Putin on Thursday to postpone the vote.

European Union ambassadors agreed to add about 15 people and several Crimean-based companies to the EU’s list of sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea, though the group said it will wait to until Monday after the referendum to make a final decision.

China’s consumer price index rose in April from a year earlier, while the producer price index fell, bolstering market expectations that authorities will ease monetary policy or take other steps to reverse the slowdown in momentum.

A stronger US dollar capped gains in US crude as oil and other commodities priced in the greenback are more expensive when the dollar rises in value.

Libya, Iran

The potential for increased Libyan oil exports remained a background factor that could affect Brent prices, either to the up or downside.

A Libyan government deal to reopen major oil ports controlled by rebels was seen as unravelling after the appointment of a new Islamist-backed prime minister fuelled distrust and eroded support for the accord, bullish for Brent.

However, Libya’s government said it remained committed to implementing the agreement with rebels and reopening the eastern ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, bearish for Brent.

"The much-touted return of eastern Libyan ports only a few weeks ago has not really translated and if anything appears to be coming undone, so that clearly limits downside," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Oil investors were also watching the outcome of talks between Iran and world powers over ending Tehran’s disputed nuclear program, and the slow, steady progress was helping cap gains in oil prices.

Iran and six world powers held more talks that both sides described as useful, although a Western diplomat said they were still struggling to overcome deep disagreements on the future of Iranian atomic capabilities.

