Rand slightly weaker after strong run

THE rand was slightly weaker at midday on Friday as the dollar regained some lost ground against major currencies, mainly the euro.

This followed the strong run in the rand on Thursday when it strengthened to nearly R10.31 to the dollar, its strongest level for the year so far.

At 11.49am the rand was at R10.3657 to the dollar from a previous close of R10.3351.

The rand was at R14.3127 to the euro from a previous close of R14.2979 and at R17.5180 to the pound from a previous close of R17.4929.

The euro was at $1.3814 from a previous close of $1,3839.

A local trader said the stronger dollar limited further adjustment in the rand for the day. "The rand may still continue its run against other major currencies, but almost certainly not at yesterday’s pace."

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a note that the rand continued to be driven mainly by global factors. "Emerging-market and all high-return currencies are in vogue and rallying hard.

"Why the rand should have rallied is not particularly clear since the election results were more or less expected."

The only marginal surprise was the strong showing by the EFF. "The rand might just have been showing some catch-up after the early week losses," RMB said.