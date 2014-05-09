Oil rises on Libyan supply worries, Ukrainian tension

LONDON — Brent crude rose above $108 a barrel on Friday, supported by tension in Ukraine and limited supply from Libya, where a recent deal to reopen oil export terminals was expected to fall through.

Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine ignored a public call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a referendum on self-rule, declaring they would go ahead on Sunday with a vote that could lead to war.

Investors worried that the spreading conflict could disrupt supply from Russia, the world’s top oil producer.

Brent crude for June gained 76c to $108.80 a barrel by 9.45am GMT, its highest in a week, after closing 9c lower on Thursday.

US oil was up 80c at $101.06, after settling 51c lower on Thursday. The contract was on course for its first weekly gain in three, boosted by a surprise drop in US crude inventories last week, although total crude stocks remain close to record high levels.

A Libyan government deal to reopen major oil ports controlled by rebels was seen likely to unravel after the appointment of a new Islamist-backed prime minister fuelled distrust and eroded support for the accord.

Still, Libya’s government said it remained committed to implementing the agreement with the rebels occupying the eastern ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider and hoped the export terminals would reopen soon.

"It’s the same old story: Ukraine and Libya," Commerzbank senior oil and commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

"All this should keep the oil price supported and speaks in favour of further rising prices," he added, alluding to clashes between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces and the weekend’s referendum.

European Union governments have laid the groundwork for possible sanctions against Russian companies, including energy giants, over Ukraine.

But diplomats said there was little appetite to impose any far-reaching measures for the time being, meaning disruptions to Russian oil supply were not imminent.

"For now the possibility of any direct sanctions on the Russian oil sector is fairly low," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Oil investors were also watching the outcome of talks between Iran and world powers over ending Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme, and the slow, steady progress was helping cap gains in oil prices.

Iran and six world powers held more talks that both sides described as useful, although a Western diplomat said they were still struggling to overcome deep disagreements on the future of Iranian atomic capabilities.

