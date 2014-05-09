Markets

Mining stocks drag South African share market lower

09 May 2014 - 16:31 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE JSE slipped at midday on Friday, with gold miners leading the downside, at the end of a choppy and shortened week for the South African share market.

At 12.30pm, the all-share was 0.4% weaker at 48,831.63 points, taking the weekly loss to 0.5% so far, as the benchmark index battled to push beyond the 49,000-point mark.

Gold miners gave up 1.45% on the combination of the stronger rand environment and some profit taking. The sector is still nearly 50% firmer thus far this year, albeit off a low base over the past several years.

Individual stocks within some of the sectors, including banking and industrial sectors, have enjoyed a brilliant run this week though.

"As the first-quarter earnings season comes to a close, investors are increasingly turning their focus back towards macroeconomic data in the US, while also keeping a close eye on monetary policy implications following recent comments from members of the Federal open market committee," Imara SP Reid analysts said in note.

"From a trend perspective the modest upside bias remains although momentum has waned of late."

Leading European share markets were mostly weaker at midday, with UK’s FTSE 100 losing 0.25%, while US stock futures pointed to a mixed session on Wall Street later in the day.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 1.46% to R281.61, while AngloGold fell 2.08% to R181. Gold Fields lost 2.33% to R41.57 and Coal of Africa was up 5.56% to 95c.

ArcelorMittal SA was down 1.25% to R39.50 following its quarterly results. South Africa’s biggest steel company recorded headline profits of R323m in the three months to March from a R270m loss a year ago‚ boosted by the weaker rand and improved competitiveness of iron-ore supply.

Richemont was off 1.09% to R102.17 while short-term insurer Santam fell 2.12% to R205.53.

Truworths gave up 1.29% to R85.97, with Shoprite losing 2.2% to R166.91.

