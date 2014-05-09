JSE dips as banks and retailers reach plateau

THE JSE opened slightly lower on Friday as banks and retail stocks plateaued after their strong recent gains.

At 10am the all share index had dipped 0.09% to 48,982.67 points with the blue-chip top 40 index slipping 17%

The banking and general retailers index lost 0.10% and 0.04% respectively.

Since the beginning of the month, the banking index has rallied more than 2%, helped by the firmer rand. The index climbed to a record high of 64,102.35 points on Thursday boosted by the rand’s appreciation against the dollar to January highs of R10.33 from Monday’s weakest level of R10.53.

General retailers have risen 1.96% since May 2.

Banks and retailers perform well when the rand is firmer as it poses less of a threat to inflation and the ability of South Africa’s highly indebted consumers to service their debt.

The resources index was the only one to trade in positive territory, firming 0.45% in early trade. Gains were supported by the more than 2% rise in global steel maker ArcelorMittal, which reported a return to profitability.

The country’s biggest steel company recorded headline profits of R323m in the three months to March from a R270m loss a year ago‚ boosted by the weaker rand and improved competitiveness of iron-ore supply. The stock was up 1.88% to R40.75.

Net1 UEPS Technologies surged 9.83% to R105 after reporting fiscal third-quarter fundamental net income up 818% to $21.68m year on year.

Other notable movers included resources giant Anglo American, which was up 1.06% to R280.50, and gold miner Sibanye, which added 1.66% to R27.52.

Short-term insurer Santam fell 2.76% to R204.19 and consumer goods group Pioneer Foods was down 2.12% to R92.99.

Across international markets, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday, with China and Australia both lower, at the end of a broadly negative week for the region’s stocks, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

European markets were slightly lower, with London’s FTSE 100 index falling 0.25%.

