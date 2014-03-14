Rand weaker on profit-taking after rally fades

THE rand was weaker on Friday morning as investors locked in profits after positive US economic data helped the dollar regain some lost ground, bringing a halt to the rand’s recent rally.

The rand, which has benefited from a weaker-dollar environment this week, firmed as far as R10.70 to the dollar on Thursday, despite disappointing local mining production data for January.

But the local unit’s strengthening bias abated after data showed the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since November, signally further recovery in the US labour market.

A separate report showed February US retail sales rose by more than expected after harsh weather stalled sales growth for three months.

"Rand bulls ran out of steam in the wake of yesterday’s upbeat US data," Absa Capital wrote in a morning note, adding that the rally in other emerging-market currencies was also neutralised by the dollar’s gains.

Given the lack of fresh data on Friday, the bank said it expected the rand to continue taking direction from emerging-market sentiment and dollar movement, and would not be surprised if rand bulls continued to lock in some profits into the weekend.

At 8.47am, the rand was at R10.8282 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of R10.7724.

Against the euro, the rand was at R14.9953 from its previous close of R14.9386 and was at R17.9831 to the pound from R17.9064 on Wednesday.

The euro was at $1.3853 from a previous close of $1.3864.

© BDlive 2014