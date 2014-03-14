Rand bounces off session lows in volatile trade

THE rand bounced off session lows to the dollar at midday on Friday, but the global market’s mood remained fragile and vulnerable due to continuing political tension in Ukraine and Russia, and fears of a slowdown in China.

At 12.07pm, the rand was at R10.7601 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of R10.7724. Against the euro, the rand was at R14.9440 from its previous close of R14.9386 and was at R17.8690 to the pound from R17.9064 on Thursday.

The euro was at $1.3889 from a previous close of $1.3864.

"Global attention remains mostly on China and, to a more limited extent, Ukraine — but data risks come from the core markets today ... US PPI (producer price index) and consumer confidence figures will be out in the afternoon," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a note.

"Weekend risks are large. The Crimea is going ahead with its secessionist vote — the vote will be recognised by Russia and no one else. This comes as sanction threats from the West grow."

The rand’s trading ranges have been quite wide this week, largely dictated by global events. The rand-dollar range is currently between R10.69 and R10.96.