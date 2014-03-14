Markets

Rand bounces off session lows in volatile trade

14 March 2014 - 15:28 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE rand bounced off session lows to the dollar at midday on Friday, but the global market’s mood remained fragile and vulnerable due to continuing political tension in Ukraine and Russia, and fears of a slowdown in China.

At 12.07pm, the rand was at R10.7601 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of R10.7724. Against the euro, the rand was at R14.9440 from its previous close of R14.9386 and was at R17.8690 to the pound from R17.9064 on Thursday.

The euro was at $1.3889 from a previous close of $1.3864.

"Global attention remains mostly on China and, to a more limited extent, Ukraine — but data risks come from the core markets today ... US PPI (producer price index) and consumer confidence figures will be out in the afternoon," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a note.

"Weekend risks are large. The Crimea is going ahead with its secessionist vote — the vote will be recognised by Russia and no one else. This comes as sanction threats from the West grow."

The rand’s trading ranges have been quite wide this week, largely dictated by global events. The rand-dollar range is currently between R10.69 and R10.96.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gold loses its glitter ahead of French vote and ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains of almost 2% in the week ...
Markets
3.
JSE opens weaker as strong rand drags down ...
Markets
4.
Stronger rand driven by emerging market rally
Markets
5.
Rand flat on position squaring ahead of France’s ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.