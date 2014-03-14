Asian stocks fall, but yen stands tall amid Ukrainian crisis

TOKYO — Asian shares dropped to a one-month low and the yen pushed higher on Friday, as heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum drove investors out of riskier assets.

Solid US retail sales and employment data also reinforced expectation that the US Federal Reserve will stick to its plan of gradually withdrawing its asset-buying stimulus, while Thursday’s disappointing Chinese economic data continued to add to the gloom.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1%, touching its lowest level since mid-February and on track for a weekly loss of more than 2%.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average skidded 2.7% to a one-month low, on track for a weekly loss of more than 5%, as the currency soared.

"Investors are unwinding their long positions in the Nikkei and short positions in the yen," BNP Paribas’s head of global equities and commodity derivatives, Kyoya Okazawa, said.

"Short-term sellers like commodity trading advisers are also big players today and they are also reacting to the falling copper price," he added.

Russia launched new military exercises near its border with Ukraine on Thursday, even as the US cautioned that Moscow risked facing serious steps if annexation was the outcome of a referendum planned for Sunday in the Crimea.

The latest developments in the Ukraine crisis sent the perennial safe-haven yen soaring against both the dollar and the euro.

The greenback was down about 0.2% on Friday at ¥101.70, wallowing close to a more than one-week trough of ¥101.54 hit on Thursday, when it tumbled more than ¥1 from a session high of ¥102.86.

The common currency slipped about 0.2% on the day to ¥140.97, after a precipitous fall on Thursday from a session high of ¥143.38 to a low of ¥140.70.

Taper on track

US data reinforced perceptions that the central bank will stick to its stimulus withdrawal. Retail sales rose 0.3% in February, ending two straight months of declines, while separate data from the Labour Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest level since late November.

"Incoming data in the US suggest the economy is emerging from weather-related distortions to activity," Barclays strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"We continue to expect the Fed to taper its monthly pace of asset purchases by another $10bn at its meeting next week," they said.

On Wall Street on Thursday, benchmark US stock indices fell more than 1.0%, posting their biggest daily losses since early February, with the S&P 500 stock index tumbling 1.17%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note inched down to 2.652% in Asian trading from its US close of 2.653%. Data on Thursday showed China’s industrial output growth fell short of forecasts for the combined January-February period, and retail sales also came in weaker than expected. The disappointing figures fuelled fears of a slowdown in the world’s second biggest economy.

That continued to weigh on the Australian dollar, considered a proxy for China plays. The Aussie lost about 0.1% to $0.9023.

The euro also remained under pressure after comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, who said the bank has been preparing additional policy steps to guard against deflation taking hold in the eurozone.

The single currency was down about 0.1% at $1.3861, moving away from Thursday’s two-and-a-half-year high of $1.3967 hit before Mr Draghi spoke.

On the commodities front, copper slipped 0.2% to $6,403 a tonne, on track for its biggest weekly loss since April, on expectations of slower demand growth in China.

Gold, a safe-haven favourite, was on track for its sixth straight weekly rise, up about 0.1% to $1,371.18 an ounce after earlier hitting a fresh six-month high.

Brent crude held steady above $107 a barrel but remained on track for its third weekly loss, while US crude edged down to $98.16 a barrel.

Reuters