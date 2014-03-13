Rand extends relief rally on weaker dollar

THE rand extended its relief rally at midday on Thursday, boosted mainly by broad-based dollar weakness.

The rand rallied despite disappointing local mining production for January.

At 12.03pm, the local unit was at R10.7461 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close of R10.8001. Against the euro, the rand was at R14.9967 from its previous close of R15.0201 and was at R17.9296 to the pound from R17.9251 on Wednesday.

"The dollar has been undermined in the near-term by the recent economic slowdown in the US which has prompted the market to dampen Federal Reserve monetary tightening expectations ahead," Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi currency analyst Lee Hardman told Dow Jones Newswires.

The euro and pound were substantially stronger against the dollar, respectively. The euro was at $1.3960 from $1.3903 at Wednesday’s close.

Meanwhile, South African mining production increased by 3.1% year on year in January 2014‚ following a year-on-year increase of 12% in December 2013‚ data from Stats SA showed on Thursday.