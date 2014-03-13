Platinum appears to shrug off risks, for now

A CONTINUING strike in the South African platinum sector, which have already cost producers R8bn in lost revenues, has done little to worry investors about global platinum supply being compromised any time soon.

While there has been some volatility in platinum stocks this week, spot platinum also appears, for now, to have shrugged off the threats of potential sanctions against Russia, the world’s number-three producer, which the US and the eurozone have warned may be enforced if it seized Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Since operations at Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and Impala Platinum were brought to a standstill nearly seven weeks ago, when more than 100,000 mineworkers downed tools over pay, the metal’s price has lost only 1.88%. This contradicts previous price trends where strikes in South Africa had an immediate effect.

An indefinite suspension of wage talks between platinum bosses and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) last week pushed the platinum price to its best levels since late October last year, after the decision from the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration to suspend talks revived supply worries.

Amcu is demanding that monthly salaries be more than doubled to R12,500 over four years, while mining companies maintain this is unaffordable.

The precious metal is still hovering around the $1,400/oz level, not far from where it traded on January 23 when the strike began.

"The fact that the price hasn’t gone up significantly means there is more platinum out there than we thought," Cadiz Asset Managers mining analyst Peter Major said, citing the growing significance of other sources such as platinum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the market.

Platinum ETFs are securities that track the underlying platinum price and trade like shares on a stock exchange.

"There are about 3-million to 4-million ounces of platinum stockpiles held by ETFs and other known inventory out there. That’s not even taking into account ‘unknown’ individual holdings," Mr Major said.

Absa has the world’s largest ETF, followed by the US and the UK.

"We have close to 900,000oz sitting in our product," Absa Corporate and Investment Bank head Vladimir Nedeljkovic said, adding that the strike was not much of a concern to its stockpiles as it had other sources.

Recycled platinum has also boosted the availability of the white metal in recent years. A research note from chemicals and precious metals company Johnson Matthey shows recycled platinum from auto catalysts rose 12.8% to 1.28-million ounces last year.

Analysts forecast output from this market will probably double in the next six to seven years.

"Cars in the past 10-15 years have been more heavily loaded with the metal. More cars are now fitted with auto catalysts. As those cars get recycled, there is going to be a greater supply of platinum from the secondary market," Noah Capital Markets platinum and mining analyst Mike Cavanagh said.

In the US, cars are mostly made with palladium, with Russia the dominant supplier of the metal. Prospects of sanctions against Russia, which produces 42% of the world’s palladium, sent the metal to a one-year high of about $785/oz last week.

But Mr Major believes an embargo against Russia is unlikely, given that it is a critical supplier of natural gas.

"The chances of full-on sanctions are slim as Russia will (probably) retaliate by freezing its supply of gas to Europe," he said

Should sanctions be enforced, however, supply concern is likely to resurface, driving up the platinum price.

"I’d be very surprised, however, if platinum broke through $2,000/oz and palladium reached $1,000/oz, even if a war broke (out) between Russia and Ukraine," Mr Major said.

Platinum last traded above $2,000/oz during the 2007-08 global financial crisis.