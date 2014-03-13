Oils firms on supply risks and demand outlook

SINGAPORE — Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above $108 a barrel, as investors focused on risks from the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and as Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) raised its 2014 global oil demand growth forecast for a second straight month.

The US oil benchmark plunged more than 2% overnight in its biggest drop in two months after Washington announced a surprise plan for a test release of strategic oil reserves, while weekly data showed a big rise in crude stockpiles. Markets are now awaiting economic data from China to gauge the health of the world’s second-biggest economy.

Brent crude rose 24c to $108.26 by 2.03am GMT, after ending 53c down to its lowest in a week. US crude gained 11c to $98.10, after settling $2.04 weaker at $97.99, below the 50-day moving average of $98.32.

"We are seeing some snap back reaction because the market is seeing the strategic sale as a one-off at this point, barring any emergencies," OptionsXpress market analyst Ben le Brun said in Sydney.

"The long-term story for China is intact because they have tools at their disposal to steer the economy in case growth is lower than their expectation."

The sharp fall in the US benchmark kept the price between the two contracts wider than $10 a barrel. Oil, particularly Brent, is drawing support from the unfolding crisis in Ukraine. The European Union (EU) agreed on a framework on Wednesday for its first sanctions on Russia since the Cold War, a stronger response to the Ukraine crisis than many expected and a mark of solidarity with Washington in the drive to make Moscow pay for seizing Crimea.

Also underpinning oil is expectation US fourth-quarter growth is likely to be revised higher after services industry data suggested a much stronger pace of consumer spending than the government had previously assumed.

"I am quite optimistic about the global economic recovery, led by the US," said Mr le Brun.

"That will support oil in the longer term given that the US is the biggest consumer."

Outlook

World oil demand would increase more than expected in 2014, Opec said, raising its prediction for a second straight month as economic growth picked up in Europe and the US.

In a monthly report, Opec said global demand would rise by 1.14-million barrels a day this year, up 50,000 barrels a day from its previous forecast.

Yet, further gains were capped by data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) that showed stockpiles of crude rose 6.2-million barrels last week, in the biggest weekly increase since the week ending January 24, and much larger than the 2.2-million barrel build analysts expected.

Inventories partly surged with refinery utilisation rates dropping 1.4 percentage points to 86% of capacity as units shut for spring maintenance.

The US announced a first test sale of crude from its emergency oil stockpile since 1990. It is offering a modest 5-million barrels in what some observers saw as a subtle message to Russia from the Obama administration.

Reuters