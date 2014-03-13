JSE drifts lower as Chinese jitters linger

THE JSE drifted lower at midday on Thursday, led by selling in resources and industrial shares, as another set of disappointing data from China left investors jittery about the country’s growth prospects.

At 12.44pm the all share index had retreated from its firmer opening, slipping 0.42% to 46,990.14 points. The blue-chip top 40 index was down 0.55%.

Resources and industrials lost 0.67% and 0.62%, respectively, with Sasfin Securities portfolio manager Jan Botha attributing weakness to some profit taking after the market rallied to three consecutive record highs last week.

Lingering concern over a slowdown in China continued to weigh on sentiment after the world’s second-largest economy posted worse than expected industrial production numbers on Thursday.

Industrial output rose by 8.6% year on year in the January and February period, lower than an expected 9.5% expansion, and slower than December’s 9.7% increase. The numbers follow the release of much weaker than expected trade data that showed a sharp slowdown in exports in February, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

"The sustainability of China’s growth is still a concern," Mr Botha said, pinning some weakness in the local market on the spillover effects from the subdued mood in Asia.

Banks, financials and gold miners bucked the negative trend, rising 1.28%, 0.46%, and 0.62%, respectively.

Gold miners were supported by a firmer bullion price, which had climbed 0.42% to $1,372.02 per ounce by 12.44pm.

Among individual shares, Anglo American dropped 1.01% to R254.54 and Sasol lost 1.57% to R566.95.

Shares of steel and vanadium producer Evraz Highveld plummeted 28.07% to R9.89 following the group’s results on Wednesday, which shed doubt on its ability to remain a going concern.

British American Tobacco declined 1.53% to R574.92 on ex-dividend trade.

Junior miner Sibanye led gains in the gold sector, rising 2.56% to R24.86, followed by Harmony’s 2.2% rise to R38.14.

Banks and financials saw RMB Holdings gain 2.46% to R47.39, Barclays Africa Group add 2.12% to R138.31 and Liberty Holdings lift 2.22% to R124.21.

Other notable moves included Telkom, which fell 2.39% to R31.80 and Naspers, which lost R2.43% to R1,292.77.

Elsewhere, European shares were mixed, while US futures were firmer, pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street.