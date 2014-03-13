JSE bounces back, with gold miners in the lead

THE JSE was firmer on Thursday morning retracing some of Wednesday’s losses and taking its cue from firmer US and Asian markets.

At 9.39am the all share was 0.35% firmer at 47‚351.81 points‚ with the top 40 index up 0.36%.

All the major indices were in positive terrain, with gold miners adding 1.35% on a firmer gold price, followed by banks, up 0.80%, amid a slightly firmer rand environment.

The market now awaits mining and manufacturing data due for release at 11.30am and 1pm respectively on Thursday, with most analysts expecting the numbers to be disappointing.

Barclays Research said in a morning note that the strong 6.2% rise in mining output in December was probably driven by platinum companies building stockpiles in anticipation of industrial action.

"Although this is likely to have continued into the first few weeks of January, the start of the strike on January 23 probably dented output in platinum group metals (PGMs) mining, particularly after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) began a brief strike at Amplats’ platinum refining operations. The outlook is bleak as strike action is still ongoing, with no settlement in sight," Barclays said.

"Although manufacturing activity rebounded sharply in the fourth quarter of 2013 after motor manufacturing strikes (ended), the manufacturing sector purchasing managers index (PMI) suggests that the sector had a soft start to the first quarter of 2014," the bank said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, diversified mining giant Anglo American was up 0.95% to R259.60 and rival BHP Billiton gained 1.23% to R327.95, while oil company Sasol was down 0.87% at R571 after reaching an all-time high on Tuesday.

Gold miner Harmony added 1.50% to R37.88 and Gold Fields was up 1.30% to R44.44.

Unsecured lender African Bank added 1.80% to R10.17 and RMB Holdings gained 1.41% to R46.90.

Construction material company Distribution and Warehouse Network shed 4.70% to R8.91 after reporting on Thursday that interim headline earnings per share were up 8% to 41.1c for the six months to December 2013.