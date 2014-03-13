China, Ukraine worries weigh on stocks

NEW YORK — World stock indexes edged lower on Thursday on lingering concerns over China’s economy and tensions in Ukraine, while the euro hit a new two-and-a-half-year high against the dollar.

Copper resumed its decline, a day after it hit a four-year low at $6,376.25 per tonne on worries about slowing growth in China.

US stocks dipped in early trading after opening slightly higher on better than expected data on retail sales and the labor market.

China’s industrial output growth came in below forecasts for the combined January/February period, with retail sales also weaker than expected, stoking worries that growth could slow as Beijing pushes for economic reforms.

Tensions in Ukraine also kept investors on edge. Germany’s Angela Merkel warned Moscow it risked "massive" political and economic damage if it refused to change course on Ukraine, saying Western leaders were ready to impose sanctions on Russia if necessary.

"These hot spots are still of concern to people, the Ukraine and China being wobbly," said Stephen Massocca, managing director, at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.32 points to 16,318.76, the S&P 500 lost 2.79 points to 1,865.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.315 points to 4,310.017.

The MSCI global stock market index was down 0.1%, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4%. Russia’s RTS stock index fell 1.2% to its lowest point in over four years, while five-year credit default swaps rose 14 basis points to their highest since June 2012.

The euro reached $1.3967, just under psychological resistance at $1.40, and the euro was last up 0.4% on the day.

The eurozone economy seems to be picking up steam and investors are betting the European Central Bank will not ease policy further to counter deflation risks, even though ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure reiterated the bank’s readiness to act if real interest rates did not fall.

"The policy messages and data support the euro and we think that will allow it to continue to push higher from here," Ian Stannard, a strategist at Morgan Stanley in London, said.

Copper falls

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $6,461 a tonne in official rings, down 0.7% from a close of $6,505 on Wednesday. Prices hit a 44-month low of $6,376.25 in intraday trade on Wednesday before recovering at the close to post their first daily gain since Friday.

After a tumble in copper of around 7.5% so far this month, investors are worried about a possible unravelling of Chinese loan deals using the metal — whose many industrial uses make it sensitive to global economic health — as collateral.

"The China economy is slowing quite sharply, in our view ... (although) the lack of inflation and slowing growth does open the door for policy easing," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said in a note.

Geopolitical tensions supported the US bond market. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note last traded with a yield of 2.716%, marking a slight decline from late Wednesday, when the yield was at 2.726%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

The European benchmark Brent crude oil was down 26c at $107.76 a barrel, while US crude futures were up 15c at $98.14.

