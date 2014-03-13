Asian shares rise cautiously ahead of Chinese data

TOKYO — Asian shares cautiously rebounded from two-week lows on Thursday though investors were in no mood to embrace risk ahead of a batch of Chinese data that may offer clues about the extent of its economic slowdown.

A standoff in Ukraine, signs of weakness and other risks in China’s economy and a big fall in copper prices are spooking investors, though a flat close on Wall Street and some positive regional data helped to underpin some markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, recouping a large chunk of its losses the previous day, with Australian shares gaining on strong local employment data.

Japan’s Nikkei average rose 0.5% as Japanese machinery orders beat expectations, though the gain came only after a 2.6% drop the previous day, when both European shares and emerging-market shares fell to one-month lows.

"What we’re seeing today is a reaction to yesterday’s sharp decline based on price (valuation) merits," said Hana Daetoo analyst Chang Hee-jong.

"But concern about China remains the biggest issue for the market, and this will continue to affect markets throughout the first half of this year."

Copper — seen as a good gauge of global economic strength because of its extensive use — stabilised at $6,508 a tonne, keeping some distance from a four-year low at $6376.25 hit on Wednesday.

Still, after a drop of about 7% so far in March, investors are worried about a possible unravelling of Chinese loan deals using copper as collateral, which could add more pressure on copper prices.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 reversed early losses and ended nearly flat, outperforming many others thanks in part to a string of positive data on the US economy.

Investors will keep a close watch on Chinese data due at 5.30am GMT, including urban investment, industrial output and retail sales, which will follow a disappointing series of February data in recent days.

"We expect modest downside surprises, which are likely to keep sentiment toward China somewhat negative," Barclays Capital analysts said in a note.

The diplomatic stalemate between Russia and the West over Ukraine has also led investors to buy traditional safe-haven assets.

Gold hit a six-month high of $1,374.45.

US Treasuries have erased all their losses after last week’s strong payrolls data, with the benchmark 10-year yield at 2.74% versus its six-week high of 2.82% hit on Friday.

In the currency market, the Swiss franc was little changed after hitting a two-and-a-half year high of Sf0.8734 to the dollar, while the Japanese yen, which is under pressure from the Bank of Japan’s easing, also ticked up slightly.

Going against the tide of risk-off trading, the New Zealand dollar hit a five-month high of NZ$0.8527 after the country’s central bank raised rates as expected and pointed to further tightening ahead to curb inflationary pressures.

The Australian dollar jumped 0.8% to A$0.9062 after surprisingly strong local employment data.

US crude futures traded near one-month lows hit on Wednesday after Washington announced a surprise plan for a test release of strategic oil reserves, trading at $98.12 a barrel, near Wednesday’s low of $97.55.

But the European benchmark Brent held relatively firm at $108.26 as it drew support from the unfolding crisis over Ukraine.

