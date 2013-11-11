Rand breaches R10.35/$ on dollar demand

THE rand breached the R10.35 to the dollar level amid relatively strong demand for the greenback after US jobs data rekindled concern over the timing of cuts to monetary stimulus.

At 10.55am the rand was at R10.3554 to the dollar from R10.3180 on Friday.

Against the euro, the rand was at R13.8590 from R13.8003 at its previous close, and was at R16.5698 against sterling from R16.5444 at its previous close.

The euro was at $1.3386 against the dollar from Friday’s close of $1.3346.

"The risks are skewed towards rand weakness as long as US data continue to impress," Absa Research analyst Mike Keenan said.

The dollar index, which compares the greenback against a basket of currencies, on Monday was still at its highest level since September 18.

On Friday, the rand depreciated as far as R10.40 against the dollar after official data showed the US economy created 204,000 public-sector jobs, beating forecasts for a rise of 120,000.

