Positive Chinese data supports JSE

THE JSE was trading higher on Monday morning as commodity and resources counters showed gains after promising Chinese October economic data was released at the weekend, providing some support for local commodities.

At 9.57am the all share index was up 0.31% at 45‚624.31 points‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index 0.44% firmer.

Gold miners dipped 0.1% on a flat gold price, after the gold index shed 3% on Friday on a softer bullion price, which was a result of better than expected US nonfarm payrolls data.

On Monday morning, the resources sector advanced 0.63% and the platinum index lifted 0.47%.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a note that the dollar strength of the past two weeks could be tempered by positive economic data releases from China at the weekend.

"Industrial production and retail sales numbers for October suggest economic growth continues to push ahead at a healthy clip. Positive activity news from the world’s largest emerging economy should support commodity and emerging currencies," the bank said.

Industrial production growth in China edged up to 10.3% year on year from September’s 10.2%.

All eyes would also be on the testimony that US Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen would give at the US Senate banking committee on Thursday, RMB said.

On the domestic front, third-quarter retail sales are due for release on Wednesday, with some growth expected.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American picked up 0.87% to R246.87, with rival BHP Billiton lifting 0.81%.

Kumba Iron Ore was down 1.68% to R428.48, Exxaro gave back 0.49% to R151.70 and ArcelorMittal added 1.45% to R42.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 1.12% to R156.48, while Gold Fields slipped 1.74% to R45.30 and Harmony eased 1.19% to R33.10.

Among platinum stocks, Northam gave up 2.15% to R40.90 after a report that a wage strike continued at the mine. Lonmin picked up 3.54% to R55.50.

