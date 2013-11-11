Oil edges up after world powers are unable to reach nuclear deal with Iran

LONDON — Brent crude oil edged up towards $106 a barrel on Monday after Iran and six world powers failed to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme, and after Chinese data pointed to a rise in fuel demand in the world’s biggest energy consumer.

Sanctions against Iran have removed more than 1-million barrels a day of oil from world markets, and any rise in Iranian supply could push oil prices lower, analysts say.

Marathon talks between the US, Russia, China, Britain, Germany, France and Iran ended in Geneva on Saturday without agreement but negotiations will resume again on November 20.

Brent was up 35c a barrel at $105.47 by 8.55am GMT. The contract hit a four-month low on Friday and, despite rising to close the session up $1.66 a barrel, Brent ended with a fourth consecutive week of losses.

US crude was 20c lower at $94.40 a barrel, after closing up 40c on Friday.

Divisions emerged among the Western allies on the final day of the Iranian nuclear talks as France hinted the proposal under discussion did not sufficiently neutralise the threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb. But French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, speaking to Europe 1 radio on Monday, held out hope of a deal with Iran soon: "We are not far from an agreement."

US legislators said on Sunday they aimed to tighten sanctions on Iran to stop Washington giving away too much in a deal with Tehran. Oil found some support from Chinese data pointing to higher fuel demand as the economy accelerates.

China’s implied oil demand inched up 0.3% in October from a year earlier, after dipping in September, the first yearly decline in 17 months.

The improvement came as official data at the end of last week suggested China’s economy had steadied after a protracted slowdown, with factory activity growing faster than expected and a rebound in exports also stronger than the market had thought.

But a surprise increase in US jobs data on Friday, which strengthened the dollar as well as the possibility that US stimulus could be pared sooner, weighed on some commodities including the domestic crude oil contract.

"Some investors expect a reduction in the Federal Reserve’s asset purchase programme sooner rather than later," Commerzbank senior oil and commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

News last week that Saudi Arabia cut its crude output in October to 9.75-million barrels a day from 10.1-million barrels a day in September also helped support prices.

In Libya, tension remained high after an autonomy movement in the east said on Sunday it had formed a regional oil firm to start selling crude after seizing several ports.

Kuwait’s oil minister, Mustapha al-Shamali, said on Saturday he expected the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to keep its crude oil output target unchanged at its next meeting. Opec, which pumps more than a third of the world’s oil, will meet on December 4 in Vienna to decide its output target.

Reuters