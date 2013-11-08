Rand slumps on strong US jobs data

THE rand weakened substantially on Friday afternoon, initially by as much 13c to R10.40 to the greenback, after better than expected US October jobs data raised speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may starting reducing its easy money programme as early as December.

The higher than expected US third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print on Thursday at 2.8%, from an expected 2%, added to earlier tapering concerns.

US employers added 204,000 jobs in October, the US Labor Department reported, sharply higher than economist forecasts for 120,000 new payrolls. The unemployment rate ticked up to 7.3% from September's 7.2%, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

After the initial nonfarm shock the rand did manage to regain a little value, strengthening to R10.36/$ at 4.15pm.

At 4.16pm the rand was at R10.3703 to the dollar from R10.2753 on Thursday.

Against the euro, the rand was at R13.8603 from R13.7779 at its previous close, and was at R16.6057 against sterling from R16.5292 at its previous close.

The euro was at $1.3367 against the dollar from Thursday’s close of $1.3409.

"I think the perception is that the Fed can now taper earlier than thought. The dollar has strengthened against everything and if the Fed is going to taper the rand will come under even more pressure than now. Even though tapering is not going to happen tomorrow, money will soon begin to flow out of our market," Rand Merchant Bank currency trader Jim Bryson said.

"The rand touched R10.40/$ and we are looking overdone at these levels. We also saw some profit-taking across all markets ahead of a US holiday on Monday," he said.