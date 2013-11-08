JSE all share sheds 1.27% on US jobs data

THE JSE retreated to a two-week closing low on Friday after an upbeat US employment report strengthened the dollar at the expense of commodity prices and commodity shares.

The US data also provided an excuse for local traders to lock in profits after a strong run in the recent past‚ with the all share index breaching a series of record highs over the last couple of weeks.

The all share index ended down 1.27% on Friday at 45‚481.19 points‚ with the blue chip top 40 index sliding 1.33%.

Gold miners suffered the biggest losses‚ with the index shedding 2.99% on a weaker gold price‚ which fell after the release of the US jobs data.

The US economy added a net 204‚000 jobs in October‚ well above the 120‚000 tally the market expected due to the recent partial US government shutdown.

The latest US nonfarm payroll report emboldened the case among those market players who believe that the US Federal Reserve might begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus programme this year.

Leading European stock markets were mostly weaker in late trade. The UK’s FTSE 100, however, was flat (0.01%), while the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.50% in early trade.

"Equities are somewhat mixed with most indices selling off, as the Fed's quantitative easing tapering timeline is once again brought to the forefront," said Goldman Sachs International analyst Shaun Dunlop said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American fell 3.20% to R244.73, with Anglo American Platinum losing 2.92% to R432, Northam surrendering 2.06%, to R41.80, and Aquarius Platinum dropping 3.76% to R7.17.

AngloGold Ashanti declined 3.82% to R154.75 and Sibanye tumbled 5.67% to R14.81.

Kumba Iron Ore was off 2.5% to R435.82 and African Rainbow Minerals lost 2.57% to R192.93.

Bidvest gave up 2.96% to R261.54 and Richemont lost 1.53% to R103. The luxury goods group reported a 9% rise in diluted earnings per share to €2.118 in the six months to September‚ from €1.942 a year ago. Sales grew 4% to €5.324bn and by 9% at constant exchange rates.

FirstRand was off 3.15% to R33.20, with Capitec Holdings ceding 4.67% to R202, while Investec Ltd was off 3.06% to R68.83.

Aveng lost 2.73% to R30.60 and Sappi shed 3.13% to R28.48.

Private hospital group Netcare bucked the weaker trend, gaining 2.02% to R25.20. The group said on Friday it expected its headline earnings per share in the year to September — excluding exceptional non-cash adjustments — to between 40% and 50% higher than the prior year.