US GDP data, EU rate cut send frisson through global markets

GLOBAL markets scrambled on Thursday to establish a new equilibrium following better than expected US gross domestic product (GDP) figures and an unexpected rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB). The euro fell to a seven-week low against the dollar.

The ECB’s decision to cut its benchmark main refinancing rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.25% on Thursday caught some analysts by surprise. The euro weakened against the greenback to trade at €1.3317/$. The rand gained 1.63% against the euro in afternoon trade to close at R13.64/€, but remained little changed against the dollar.

News that the US economy had grown more than forecast in the three months to September saw the dollar strengthen and put additional pressure on the euro. GDP growth in the world’s largest economy increased 2.8% on an annualised basis, compared with forecasts of a 2% expansion.

Commodity prices also took a beating on Thursday afternoon as the favourable US GDP data added to dollar strength and saw investors scrambling to get out of gold, as the possibility of tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying programme before the end of the year was once again raised.

Gold fell to a three-week low, down 0.8% at $1,307.86/oz at 3.04pm GMT. Brent crude oil fell below $104 a barrel, down $1.30 at $103.94 a barrel by 2.21pm GMT.

Although the market reacted favourably to the US GDP figures, Chris Hart, chief economist at Investment Solutions, said the numbers "flatter reality" rather than give an accurate picture of an economy that is doing little more than muddling along.

"There are so many measures that came out of the US this week that suggest that the mechanisms necessary for recovery are weakening," he said. "Consumer demand and housing are the two most critical recovery mechanisms that we have been relying on and they seem to be weakening rather than recovering."

Although there had been some speculation that the ECB’s governing council would cut rates in light of lower than expected inflation figures in October, most analysts believed the bank would wait until December to act.

Inflation in the 17-member eurozone has been steadily falling since the middle of the year, but October’s flash inflation rate of 0.7% came in below all expectations and sparked calls for the ECB to take action to stimulate demand.

Dennis Dykes, chief economist at Nedbank, said low inflation rates in the eurozone would have been a primary reason behind the decision to cut rates. "Obviously their economy is not performing quite as well as (expected) three to four months ago, and all of the central banks are also extremely concerned about deflation."

Even though the eurozone is South Africa’s largest trading partner, Mr Dykes said the effect of the rate cut on the rand would be muted as the rand was primarily influenced by movements in the dollar.

"Emerging-market currencies in general are more dependent on movements in the dollar, as the dollar has more of an effect on commodity prices," he said.

Mr Hart echoed this sentiment, saying that cutting the lending rate was little more than a gesture, as the source of any solution to the eurozone’s woes lay outside monetary policy.

"The fact that the ECB thought that they should do something is an indication that they are running of options," he said.