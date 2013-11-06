Rand takes breather but retains weaker bias

THE rand remained in weak territory in late Wednesday trade, but was unchanged from Tuesday’s closing levels against the dollar as the market took a breather ahead of important local and foreign economic data due for release on Thursday and Friday.

At 3.39pm the rand was at R10.2170 to the dollar from R10.2170 on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the rand was at R13.7955 from R13.7668 at its previous close, and was at R16.4280 against sterling from R16.3939 at the previous close.

The euro was at $1.3511 against the dollar from Tuesday’s close of $1.3471.

"The rand is trading weaker now, close to where it started off in the morning, after firming somewhat to R10.1765 a dollar in intraday trade," Nedbank senior foreign exchange trader William van Rijn said.

"It has been a quiet trading session as the market is taking a breather ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision and local economic data on Thursday.

"Market participants are also awaiting US nonfarm payroll numbers on Friday. The perception is that the US job figures will be critical to when tapering of quantitative easing will start," he said.

Local data scheduled for release on Thursday include South Africa’s October gold and forex reserves, September mining production data and September manufacturing production data.

Thursday also sees the release of US third quarter gross domestic product numbers.