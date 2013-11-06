Rand steady ahead of central bank decisions

THE rand was steady in early trade on Wednesday compared with its overnight levels but was still considerably weaker than last week.

The rand’s struggle on Tuesday was put down to generalised dollar strength, Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

Concern over deflation in Europe and expectation of a dovish announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday drove the euro weaker and this fed into risky assets with the usual suspects such as the rand bearing the brunt of the beating.

The rand weakened as far as R10.26 to the dollar on Tuesday, its lowest intraday level in more than four weeks.

But at 8.41am the rand was trading at R10.2045 to the dollar from R10.2170 on Tuesday. Against the euro, the rand was bid at R13.7808 from R13.7668 at its previous close, and was at R16.4024 against sterling from R16.3939 at the previous close.

The euro was trading at $1.3506 against the dollar from Tuesday’s close of $1.3471.

"Thursday and Friday this week are going to be the key for the weeks ahead as we first get the ECB meeting, with Friday offering up the ever-important US payroll numbers," Butler said.