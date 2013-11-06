Rand stabilises ahead of ECB decision, US jobs data

THE rand was range-bound in quiet trade at midday on Wednesday, attempting to consolidate its previous losses ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) rates decision and nonfarm payrolls data later in the week.

At 11.52am the rand was at R10.1905 to the dollar from R10.2170 on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the rand was at R13.7653 from R13.7668 at its previous close, and was at R16.4049 against sterling from R16.3939 at the previous close.

The euro was at $1.3513 against the dollar from Tuesday’s close of $1.3471.

The rand weakened to R10.26 to the dollar on Tuesday, its lowest intraday level in more than four weeks due to generalised dollar strength.

A local currency trader said the rand would have to strengthen through R10.15 to the dollar to escape the danger of weakening beyond R10.20 again.

Traders said the ECB announcement on interest rates on Thursday and the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday would heighten volatility in the currency market.