JSE closes at another record high on weaker rand

THE JSE pushed to a third consecutive record close on Wednesday‚ buoyed by a favourable production report by one of the world’s leading gold producers‚ which lifted the gold index more than 4%‚ while mining shares continued to benefit from the weaker rand.

At 5pm‚ the all share index had risen 0.97% to a fresh closing high of 46‚192.91 points with the top 40 index firming by 1.07%.

The gold index rallied 3.81%‚ with platinum shares following gains in the spot price of the white metal‚ rising 3.31%.

Platinum had firmed 1.35% to $1‚467.50 at 5.31pm. General resources closed up 1.64%‚ supported by the weaker rand‚ which hovered at two-month lows.

At 5.50pm, the rand was trading at R10.2717 against the dollar from its overnight close of R10.2170.

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti leapt 6.17% to R158.20 after the miner’s September production output beat its production guidance, increasing by 12% to 1.043-million ounces.

Adjusted headline earnings for the third quarter were $576m‚ compared with a loss of $135m the previous quarter.

"The results were a lot better than what the market had expected, which is why we saw the miner put power behind gold shares," Momentum Asset Manager’s Wayne McCurrie said.

Global steel giant, ArcelorMittal staged a strong comeback, surging 7.13% to R40.43 after falling nearly 3% on Tuesday, following the settling of several years of dispute with diversified miner Kumba Iron Ore, which will see ArcelorMittal SA get up to 6.25-million tonnes of iron ore a year for up to $20 less per tonne than it has been paying.

Despite reporting underlying profit growth of 25% in the third quarter, paper and pulp producer Mondi dropped 3.69% to R175, with Mondi plc falling 3.52% to R175.65.

Mr McCurrie said these results were not bad but the market was expecting more from the paper maker as it had a high price to earnings ratio of about 20.

Other gainers on the JSE on Wednesday included financial services group Old Mutual, which climbed 4.53% to a record close of R33.89 after the group reported quarterly funds under management rose strongly, by about 14%, to £287.5bn.

Impala led the platinum pack higher, lifting 4.68% to R133.60 and Anglo American Platinum firmed 2.41% to R425.

European stocks climbed to a fresh five-year high on Wednesday, as investors continued to weigh up the chances of further easing measures from the European Central Bank to lift a sputtering recovery, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 5.43pm, the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.74%. At the same time US markets were also firmer, with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.56%.